Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market by Professional Market Research Report with Recent Developments and Future Forecast 2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

  • AGCO
  • SZ DJI Technology
  • Precision Hawk
  • Small Robot Company
  • Syngenta
  • Accenture
  • CLAAS
  • Ceres Imaging
  • Hexagon Agriculture
  • Taranis
  • Fujitsu

    Details on Applications:
    Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

  • Farmland and Farms
  • Agricultural Cooperatives
  • Others

    Details on Types:
    Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

  • Software-as-a-Service
  • Equipment-as-a-Service

    Major TOC Points
    1 Scope of the Report
    2 Executive Summary
    3 Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Size by Players
    4 Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service by Regions
    5 Americas
    6 APAC
    7 Europe
    8 Middle East & Africa
    Continued…

