Global Electric Vehicle Brake Pad Market by Leading Vendors with segment (product, application)2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Electric Vehicle Brake Pad Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Electric Vehicle Brake Pad market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Electric Vehicle Brake Pad market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Vehicle Brake Pad market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

  • TRW
  • EBC Brakes
  • NRS Brakes
  • ATE Brakes
  • Brembo
  • Akebono
  • Federal Mogul
  • ITT
  • Sangsin Brake
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • Ferodo
  • Aisin

    Details on Applications:
    Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

  • Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
  • Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
  • Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

    Details on Types:
    Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

  • Organic
  • Metallic
  • Ceramic

    Major TOC Points
    1 Scope of the Report
    2 Executive Summary
    3 Electric Vehicle Brake Pad Market Size by Players
    4 Electric Vehicle Brake Pad by Regions
    5 Americas
    6 APAC
    7 Europe
    8 Middle East & Africa
    Continued…

