Uncategorized

HER2 Targeted Therapy Market 2021 with Future Growth Rates 2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of HER2 Targeted Therapy Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global HER2 Targeted Therapy market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the HER2 Targeted Therapy market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of HER2 Targeted Therapy market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Bayer
  • Abbott
  • AbbVie
  • Pfizer
  • Sanofi
  • Agilent
  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
  • Merck
  • Roche
  • Novartis
  • Astra Zeneca
  • Daiichi Sankyo

    Details on Applications:
    Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

  • Breast Cancer
  • Stomach Cancer
  • Head and Neck Cancer
  • Lung Cancer
  • Ovarian Cancer
  • Others

    Details on Types:
    Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

  • Monotherapy
  • Combination Therapy
  • Others

    Major TOC Points
    1 Scope of the Report
    2 Executive Summary
    3 HER2 Targeted Therapy Market Size by Players
    4 HER2 Targeted Therapy by Regions
    5 Americas
    6 APAC
    7 Europe
    8 Middle East & Africa
    Continued…

