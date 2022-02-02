Uncategorized

Thermally Conductive Adhesive Tape Market with Competitive Situation and analysis by Region 2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Thermally Conductive Adhesive Tape Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Thermally Conductive Adhesive Tape market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Thermally Conductive Adhesive Tape market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thermally Conductive Adhesive Tape market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

  • Shin-Etsu
  • 3M
  • Parafix Tapes and Conversions
  • DuPont
  • Boyd Corporation
  • Alpha Assembly
  • Kerafol
  • MNM Composites
  • PPI Adhesive Products
  • Advanced Tapes International

    Details on Applications:
    Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

  • Electronics
  • Power Devices
  • Others

    Details on Types:
    Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

  • Silicone
  • Aluminum Film Compounded
  • Others

    Major TOC Points
    1 Scope of the Report
    2 Executive Summary
    3 Thermally Conductive Adhesive Tape Market Size by Players
    4 Thermally Conductive Adhesive Tape by Regions
    5 Americas
    6 APAC
    7 Europe
    8 Middle East & Africa
    Continued…

