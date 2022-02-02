Uncategorized

Global Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market 2021 Segmentation, Overview, Trends, Top Players and Forecast 2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

  • Rogers
  • Aremco
  • Furukawa
  • Henkel
  • Polymatech
  • Boyd Corporation
  • Kerafol
  • Alpha Assembly
  • PPI Adhesive Products
  • Panacol-Elosol
  • Mereco Technologies
  • Holland Shielding
  • Kemtron
  • Masterbond

    Details on Applications:
    Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

  • Automobile Industry
  • Electronic Product
  • Aerospace
  • Others

    Details on Types:
    Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

  • Glue
  • Film
  • Others

    Major TOC Points
    1 Scope of the Report
    2 Executive Summary
    3 Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market Size by Players
    4 Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive by Regions
    5 Americas
    6 APAC
    7 Europe
    8 Middle East & Africa
    Continued…

