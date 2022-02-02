Global Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market 2021 Segmentation, Overview, Trends, Top Players and Forecast 2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

Rogers

Aremco

Furukawa

Henkel

Polymatech

Boyd Corporation

Kerafol

Alpha Assembly

PPI Adhesive Products

Panacol-Elosol

Mereco Technologies

Holland Shielding

Kemtron

Details on Applications:

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Automobile Industry

Electronic Product

Aerospace

Others Details on Types:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Glue

Film