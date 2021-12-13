Curcumin Market What is Showcase of the Industry?

The Global Curcumin market was valued at 199.71 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.57% from 2020 to 2027

Global Curcumin Market Report is segmented by, trends, latest analytics, top players, application usage, and various important geographical dividends. Curcumin market characteristics such as limitations, the future aspects of each section, and growth drivers have been covered in the report. combines market essential details, definitions, categorization, professional market study, and analysis of significant features.

The global Curcumin market was valued at 199.71 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.57% from 2020 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Curcumin is an ingredient of turmeric which is found in limited amounts in ginger. It is not water-soluble, but it is soluble in ethanol. It has excellent properties such as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidation. It is extracted from turmeric and is widely used in pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics industry for its anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties.Generally, curcumin can be divided into three applications: pharmaceutical, food and beverage and cosmetics. Among those applications, the purity of pharmaceutical grade is much higher than other two types, so is the price. Consumption of pharmaceutical grade accounts for the largest market share globally with 54.08% market share in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Synthite

Sabinsa

Indena

Biomax

K.Patel Phyto

Arjuna

Naturite

Konark

Green Natural Extracts

Star Hi Herbs

Ningbo Herb

Zhongda Bio

Chenguang Biotech

Tianxu Biotech

Tairui Biotech

By Types:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

By Applications:

Oil Soluble Type

Water Soluble Type

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Definition

Assumptions

Research Scope

Market Analysis by Regions

Global Curcumin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

Chapter 2 Global Curcumin Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

Global Curcumin (Volume and Value) by Type

Global Curcumin (Volume and Value) by Application

Global Curcumin (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

Global Production Market Analysis

Regional Production Market Analysis

2016-2021 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

North America Market

East Asia Market

Europe Market

South Asia Market

Southeast Asia Market

Middle East Market

Africa Market

South America Market

Rest of the World Market

Chapter 4 Global Curcumin Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Global Curcumin Consumption by Regions (2016-2021)

North America Curcumin Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

East Asia Curcumin Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

Europe Curcumin Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

South Asia Curcumin Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021

Southeast Asia Curcumin Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

Middle East Curcumin Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

Africa Curcumin Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

South America Curcumin Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

Continued….

