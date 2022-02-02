Auto Ventilated Seat Fan Market 2022 Size, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Industry Overview and Forecast Report 2028

The global auto ventilated seat fan market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising adoption of the advanced technologies during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Auto Ventilated Seat Fan Market, 2021-2028.” Automotive seat ventilation is a modern feature built into the car seat that sends air to the user for better comfort, particularly during hot weather and long drives. The primary benefit of automobile ventilated seats is that they reduce seat temperature when the vehicle is parked in the sun. These seats are controlled by several fans installed on the headrest, and seat padding.

Industry Development-

June 2021: The company will be able to extend its industrial capacity, and cover all parts of entire seat systems, including coverings, foams, and metal welding, with this new scalable, and modulable location. It will also be outfitted with cutting-edge CO2 emission-reduction technologies.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Auto Ventilated Seat Fan:

Ebm-Papst

Gentherm

Yen Sun Technology

Sunon

MinebeaMitsumi

Delta

Nidec

Drivers & Restraints-

Changing Customer lifestyle to Stimulate Growth

The global auto ventilated seat fan market growth is expected to grow due to the change in customer lifestyle during the projected period. The rising power purchase parity, disposable income, increased brand recognition, and OEM are major factors driving the market. The typical amount of time spent in a vehicle is increasing, resulting in a desire for more comfortable seats. To meet stringent emission, and fuel efficiency rules, the automotive industry is investing heavily in developing new technology to lower overall vehicle weight. This would also encourage investment in seating technologies, such as the development of light-weight ventilated seats.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Rising Preferences Towards Comfort Seats to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global auto ventilated seat fan market share during the forecast period. The rising adoption of ventilated seats, and increasing people’s preference towards comfort, and convenience are expected to drive the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a sizable share of the market. This is due to rising production of passenger cars, increase in disposable income, adoption of advanced technology, and inclination towards comfort in vehicles are major contributing factors driving the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

Tie-ups with car manufacturers and OEMs, technical, and financial cooperation for technology development, are the main revenue-generating methods of important players. Leading firms are joining together to research and create unique automobile seating solutions as the automotive seat market becomes more focused on innovation in auto ventilated seat fans.

Geographical Analysis:

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

