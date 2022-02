Can Coatings Market Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026

The global can coatings market size is projected to reach USD 2.65 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing demand for the product across numerous industries will create several growth opportunities. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Can Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, and Others), By Application (Food Cans, Beverage Cans, Aerosol Cans, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 1.97 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on several businesses across the world. Due to the severity of the disease, governments across the world are taking strict measures to curb the spread of the disease. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several businesses have been shut down. The shut downs in retail stores and commercial chains has affected the growth of the market in 2020.

The report will include the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global. It will also include the strategies that major companies are adopting to overcome the downfalls during this pandemic.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/can-coatings-market-102537





List of key companies profiled in the Can Coatings Market Research Report are:

• BALL CORPORATION

• Kupsa Coatings

• Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• TOYOCHEM CO., LTD.

• VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG

• National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

• IPC GmbH & Co. KG

• Axalta Coating Systems

• CSC BRANDS, L.P.

Can coatings are used to prevent the reaction of foods inside the cans. It is mostly made of organic substances and allows storage of foods for a longer duration. Can coatings are widely used to increase the overall shelf life of the food products that are being sold in commercial stores as well as indoors. The increasing demand for canned foods and presence of several retail stores and stores across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The growing demand for canned foods, driven by the adoption of fast paced lifestyle will bode well for the growth of the overall can coatings market in the forthcoming years. The availability of raw materials used for producing can coatings will emerge in favor of market growth.

Increasing Efforts taken to Integrate Non-harmful Substances Will Create Several Growth Opportunities

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, growing efforts taken to integrate organic substances in can coatings by major companies across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Accounting to the huge demand for organic products, several companies are putting in more efforts to maximize the use of substances that will have the least impact on the stored foods. In March 2016, Campbell Soup Company announced that it has taken the decision to shift to cans that do not involve the use of Bisphenol A linings. The company announced that it will be using cans with acrylic or polyester linings. The company will look to sell across the United States as well as Canada. Campbell Soup’s latest activity will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Metal Cans Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing use of metal cans by major companies across the region will emerge in favor of market growth. The high investment in the development of efficient products by major companies will bode well for the growth of the market in this region. As of 2018, the market in 2018 was worth USD 675.5 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Europe will witness considerable growth rate in the coming years driven by the increasing demand for the product in the food and beverages and personal care industries.

Quick Buy – Can Coatings Market Research Report: \

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102537

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, New Product Launch and Joint Venture

Can Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Epoxy Acrylic Others

Can Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Food Can Beverage Can Aerosol Can Others

Can Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!

View Related News:

https://bnewsnw.com/2022/02/02/protective-clothing-market-analysis-by-future-demand-top-players-size-share-opportunities-revenue-and-growth-rate-through-2026/

https://bnewsnw.com/2022/02/02/beer-market-expected-to-reach-usd-989-48-billion-by-2028-beer-industry-share-business-statistics-latest-trends-drivers-restrains-and-analysis-by-fortune-business-insights/

https://bnewsnw.com/2022/02/02/medical-plastics-market-size-to-hit-usd-54-29-billion-by-2027-rising-demand-for-efficient-fluid-storage-solutions-in-the-healthcare-industry-to-boost-the-market-says-fortune-business-insights/

https://bnewsnw.com/2022/02/02/copper-foil-market-worth-10375-6-million-at-7-9-cagr-by-2028-booming-demand-for-consumer-electronics-worldwide-to-ensure-lasting-market-growth-says-fortune-business-insights/

https://mymoodstation.com/beer-market-expected-to-reach-usd-989-48-billion-by-2028-beer-industry-share-business-statistics-latest-trends-drivers-restrains-and-analysis-by-fortune-business-insights/

https://mymoodstation.com/hair-wig-market-to-hit-usd-3-0-billion-by-2028-increasing-hair-loss-problems-to-augment-market-growth-fortune-business-insights/

https://mymoodstation.com/precious-metals-market-to-hit-usd-403-08-billion-by-2028-increased-adoption-in-auto-catalysis-to-augment-market-growth-says-fortune-business-insights/

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Read Press Release: