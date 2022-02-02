Fruit Snacks Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast to 2027

Fruit snacks are processed and sugary confectioneries, especially made for children. Surging demand for fruit snacks is attributed to the rise in purchasing power and growing consumer preference toward healthy and ready-to-eat convenience food items. Further, with the growing food & beverages industry and improving economic conditions, consumer inclination toward convenience foods is also increasing.

Consumers prefer fresh and less processed ready-to-eat products that are equally healthy and nutritious. With the expansion of distribution channels, convenience foods have found a shelf in the supermarkets and retail outlets. Additionally, the change in working demographics and busy lifestyles are among the other factors promoting the demand for convenience food items. Besides, major companies are coming up with the improved quality of fruit snacks and approaching efficient distribution channels to serve the broader customer base.

The List of Companies – Fruit Snacks Market

Bare Snacks Crispy Green Inc. General Mills Inc. Ferrero Mount Franklin Foods, LLC Nutty Goodness, LLC Seneca Foods Sunkist Growers, Inc. SunOpta Welch’s

The rise in popularity of the fruit snacks among the populace has motivated manufacturers to boost the production volumes and undertake investments in research and development as well as new product development using the latest technologies. Market players are introducing various healthy products such as freeze-dried fruits and gluten-free trail mixes. To attract customers, the manufacturers are launching a range of products. They are seen experimenting with ingredients, texture, taste, and nutritional elements.

They are also going for attractive packaging to draw customers. Manufacturers are adopting cutting-edge production and packaging technologies to fulfil customer expectations for snack products, which should be devoid of ingredients derived from GMOs and other unhealthy artificial ingredients. For instance, in 2018, General Mills launched new flavors in fruit-based yogurt snacking products. In 2020, Crispy Green Inc. announced the launch of a new strawberry flavor to their product line-up. The new product contains all strawberry, without added sugar and GMO ingredients. All such new product development strategies adopted by the company provide a base for innovation and align their product portfolio with customer expectations.

