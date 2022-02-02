Dental Implants Market to Rise at A CAGR of 5.1%, Advancement in Digital Dentistry To Provide Patient With Better Dental Treatment, Says Fortune Business Insights

Dental Implants Market to witness high demand due to the advantages associated with implants over tooth replacement, says Fortune Business Insights in a published report titled “Dental Implants Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), By Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants), By Design (Tapered Implants, Parallel Implants), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026”

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Occurrence of Tooth Loss among the Aging Population to Fuel the Market

Over the years, there has been an increasing prevalence of loss of teeth among aging populations due to various reasons such as poor eating habits, dental cavities, and others. This has led to increasing demand for dental treatments and surgeries among geriatric persons, along with surging demand for dental implants. This is considered as one of the important factors responsible for this market’s growth. For instance, as per data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the occurrence of teeth loss among young adults was approximately 9%, which is far lesser as compared to more than 26% among older people. Moreover, the market stands to gain from the fact that the number of older persons is steadily rising. For example, the UN predicts that there will be over 1 billion persons aged 65 and above by 2050. This will create huge opportunities for dental care companies and organizations in the foreseeable future.

Europe to Remain Dominant in The Global Market

Europe held a lion share in the dental implant market in the year 2018 and is anticipated to grow on a substantial rate during the forecast period, owing to the high acceptance of dental implants, existing dental implants manufacturers, positive reimbursement policies and perpetually rising geriatric population.

Strong product offerings along with successful penetration across major revenue generating regions including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and South America has made the companies to become a leading provider of the dental implants across the globe. Followed by Straumann, Danaher and Dentsply Sirona marks the strong global presence in the dental implants market.

Apart from Europe, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global dental implants market after Europe and is growing at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a significantly high CAGR, due to the presence of a relatively large portion of the dental patient in the region, increasing adoption of advanced dental implants and increasing medical awareness in the countries such as China, India, and Singapore.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher Corporation

Sirona

Henry Schein

Zimmer Biomet

Osstem Implant India Pvt. Ltd.

BioHorizons

CeraRoot SL.

