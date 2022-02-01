Agritech Market 2021: Global Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts till 2028

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Agritech Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analysed. Agritech Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The agritech market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In terms of market share, the North America region dominated the agritech market in 2019. Companies such as AgWorld, AgBiome, Hortau, AeroFarms, Harvest Automation, and Farmers Business Network are engaged in the business of offering agritech related technologies, system, and software, which would help in boosting the market growth. Also, availability of large number of commercial farms and start-ups in the US will further help in fueling the penetration of agritech in the region. North America held the largest revenue share of global agritech market in 2019 and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Investments in Sophisticated Agriculture Technologies

With the increase in effective connection between farmers owing to digitalization, the use of state-of-the-art technologies such as IoT and cloud would encourage farmers to adopt advanced agricultural ecosystem. Below mentioned are some of the features provided by agritech- Ag Biotechnology, agribusiness marketplaces, bioenergy & biomaterials, farm management software, sensing & IoT, farm robotics, mechanization & equipment, midstream technologies, and novel farming systems. Agricultural biotechnology, novel farming and farm management systems, and sensing and IoT products are a few prominent technologies attracting massive farm tech investments. Surge in the number of agritech startups and increasing penetration of sensor-based technologies are among the other factors leading to the rise in these tech investments, and thereby influencing the factor growth.

Key Players

The report discusses the key players in the market who have provided a huge contribution in the growth of the Agritech Market and dominate the market share. The report also provides information on the market revenue of the key players. The report provides insights into the strategies used by the key players in order to gain a strong base in the Agritech Market.

The major players covered in Agritech Markets:

ARSR Tech

AeroFarms

Apollo Agriculture

Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd

Conservis

Indigo Ag, Inc.

LettUs Grow Ltd.

Pivot Bio

AgBiome, Inc.

Ceres Imaging

In 2020, AeroFarms to build the world largest 90,000 square foot indoor vertical farm in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) invest USD $100 million in AeroFarms, to build facilities in Abu Dhabi.

In 2020, AgBiome declared a recent patent directed toward the Connate product line granted in the United States, further strengthening AgBiome’s IP Protection around novel product offerings.

In 2019, LettUs Grow, declared that it has secured US$ 1.27 million (£1 million) in funding to build world-leading indoor growing facilities, to help feed the growing global population.

Impact of Covid-19 on Agritech Market

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is covered throughout the report. The pandemic has a positive impact on the Agritech market. Many companies now operate their businesses on online platforms due to the lockdown conditions; more companies are adopting Agritech. Therefore, the demand for parking meter apps is increasing during COVID-19 and is also set to increase during the forecast period

