5G Core Market 2021: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2028

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the 5G Core Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analysed. 5G Core Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The 5G core market is gaining traction due to its cloud-native and service-based architecture that will improve the modularity of products with greater emphasis on low latency, URLLC, eMBB, and mMTC offerings. The rapid rise in the volume of data being carried by cellular networks has been driven largely by consumer demand for video, and the shift of business toward the use of cloud services. There are significant growth opportunities for 5G core vendors.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Telecom operators emphasize on eMBB services, industry 4.0 paved way for mMTC, development of smart infrastructure and differentiated 5G services via network slicing are some of the major factors driving the growth of the 5G core market. Moreover, low latency connectivity with URLLC and demand for private 5G across enterprises, government, and industrial sectors are some of the other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market

Key Players

The report discusses the key players in the market who have provided a huge contribution in the growth of the 5G Core Market and dominate the market share. The report also provides information on the market revenue of the key players. The report provides insights into the strategies used by the key players in order to gain a strong base in the 5G Core Market.

The major players covered in 5G Core Markets:

Nokia

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Samsung

Affirmed Networks

Mavenir

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global 5G core market is segmented on the basis of component, functions, end user, deployment model. On the basis of component, market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of functions, market is segmented as AMF, SMF, UPF, PCF, NEF, NRF, others. On the basis of end user, market is segmented as telecom operators, enterprises. On the basis of deployment model, market is segmented as cloud, on-premises.

Impact of Covid-19 on 5G Core Market

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is covered throughout the report. The pandemic has a positive impact on the 5G Core market. Many companies now operate their businesses on online platforms due to the lockdown conditions; more companies are adopting 5G Core. Therefore, the demand for parking meter apps is increasing during COVID-19 and is also set to increase during the forecast period

