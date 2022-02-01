Global Primary Surveillance Radar Market Insight | Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Covered | Growing at a CAGR of 2.9 % | During Forecast Period 2022-2028

As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Global “Primary Surveillance Radar Market“ will have significant change from previous year. According to ourlatest study, the Primary Surveillance Radar market size is USD million in 2022 from USD 433.8 million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The Primary Surveillance Radar market size will reach USD 530 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period.. This report offers in-depth industry-oriented drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities in the market.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights industry which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Primary Surveillance Radar market report highlights investment scenario, market share, size and competition landscape of the companies these details will help buyers, businesses, strategists, and individuals get to better conclusions. Primary Surveillance Radar Market report further mentions the gross productivity, income, value, cost, as well as trade utilities or imports and also tracks the newest market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Global Major Primary Surveillance Radar Market Players Covered Are:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include

Indra Sistemas

Leonardo

Thales Group

Raytheon

L3Harris

CETC

Eldis Pardubice

Easat Radar Systems

T-Cz

Intelcan

The United States Primary Surveillance Radar market is expected at value of US$ million in 2021 and grow at approximately % CAGR during review period. China constitutes a % market for the global Primary Surveillance Radar market, reaching US$ million by the year 2028. As for the Europe Primary Surveillance Radar landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period. In APAC, the growth rates of other notable markets (Japan and South Korea) are projected to be at % and % respectively for the next 5-year period.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Primary Surveillance Radar market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Global Primary Surveillance Radar Market: Segment Analysis

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6

S-Band

L-Band

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.

Commercial

Military

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Key Points thoroughly explain the Primary Surveillance Radar market Report:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.2 Primary Surveillance Radar Segment by Type

2.3 Primary Surveillance Radar Sales by Type

2.4 Primary Surveillance Radar Segment by Application

2.5 Primary Surveillance Radar Sales by Application

3 Global Primary Surveillance Radar by Company

3.1 Global Primary Surveillance Radar Breakdown Data by Company

3.2 Global Primary Surveillance Radar Annual Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

3.3 Global Primary Surveillance Radar Sale Price by Company

3.4 Key Manufacturers Primary Surveillance Radar Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 World Historic Review for Primary Surveillance Radar by Geographic Region

4.1 World Historic Primary Surveillance Radar Market Size by Geographic Region (2017-2022)

4.1.1 Global Primary Surveillance Radar Annual Sales by Geographic Region (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Primary Surveillance Radar Annual Revenue by Geographic Region

4.2 World Historic Primary Surveillance Radar Market Size by Country/Region (2017-2022)

4.2.1 Global Primary Surveillance Radar Annual Sales by Country/Region (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Primary Surveillance Radar Annual Revenue by Country/Region

4.3 Americas Primary Surveillance Radar Sales Growth

4.4 APAC Primary Surveillance Radar Sales Growth

4.5 Europe Primary Surveillance Radar Sales Growth

4.6 Middle East & Africa Primary Surveillance Radar Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Primary Surveillance Radar Sales by Country

5.1.1 Americas Primary Surveillance Radar Sales by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Americas Primary Surveillance Radar Revenue by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 Americas Primary Surveillance Radar Sales by Type

5.3 Americas Primary Surveillance Radar Sales by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Primary Surveillance Radar Sales by Region

6.1.1 APAC Primary Surveillance Radar Sales by Region (2017-2022)

6.1.2 APAC Primary Surveillance Radar Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

6.2 APAC Primary Surveillance Radar Sales by Type

6.3 APAC Primary Surveillance Radar Sales by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

