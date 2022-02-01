Power Management IC Market Share & Growth | Forecast 2028

Global Power Management IC Market Study

The usage of battery-powered devices, such as camcorders, cameras, medical instruments, personal digital assistants, power tools, and portable GPS, is rising in various developing countries with increasing urbanization. 14-channel power management integrated circuit find significant uses across wireless audio, voice recognition assistant, AV receivers, and sound bars. A smart power-management integrated circuit is widely used across camera modules, optical modules, and solid-state drives (SSDs). In 2020, 2.3 million units of DSLR cameras were shipped across the world.

Leading Power Management IC Market Players:

NXP Semiconductors

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

ROHM CO., Ltd.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Qorvo, Inc.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Power Management IC industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Power Management IC Market Insights

Deployment of Next Generation 5G Network

With growing investments, the 5G network is expanding globally. The 5G network requires high density and high-efficiency power management ICs, DC-to-DC converter modules, and ultralow noise linear regulators, including power sequencing, monitoring, and protection. With a surge in internet access and mobile data traffic, investments in 5G network are growing substantially. Samsung is planning to bring 5G to next-generation vehicles with the latest additions to the Exynos Auto series. The plan is supported by S2VPS01, an extra-safe power management IC for vehicles. Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Tech Mahindra, and state-run ITI Ltd are a few Indian companies contributing their expertise to the development of 5G infrastructure. In June 2021, telecom giant Reliance’s Jio announced its partnership with the US chipset maker Qualcomm for manufacturing critical equipment for the 5G ecosystem in India. Thus, increasing internet penetration and data traffic, along with growing investments in the 5G sector, would fuel the growth of the global power management IC market during the forecast period.

Product Type-Based Market Insights

Based on product type, the power management IC market is segmented into voltage regulators, motor control, battery management, multi-channel ICs, and others. The voltage regulators segment dominated the market in 2020. Voltage regulators are utilized in cost-sensitive, noise-sensitive, low-current, and space-constrained end-uses. A few of the major providers of voltage regulators are ROHM CO., LTD. and Rhopoint Components.

End Use-Based Market Insights

Based on end use, the power management IC market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, IT & telecom, industrial, and others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. The demand for high-efficiency and compact form factor integrated circuits for space-constrained applications is at an all-time high due to the growing demand for compact electronics such as wearables and hearing devices.

Players operating in the power management IC market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2021, NXP is introducing a stripped down i.MX8 processor with added security for V2X vehicle communication systems and industrial IoT applications. In this processor, there is an optional PMIC chip to manage peripherals, such as a cellular modem.

In 2021, as a part of product portfolio expansion with respect to driver monitoring camera processor, Renesas launched a safe seven-channel power management integrated circuit (PMIC), which promises to reduce system cost, power loss, and design time.

The global power management IC market is segmented based on product type and end use. The market, based on product type, is segmented into voltage regulators, motor control, battery management, multi-channel ICs, and others. Based on end use, the market is categorized into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, IT & telecom, industrial, and others.

