Smart Greenhouse Market Outlook, Growth Factors, Industry Scenario and Forecast 2028

The smart greenhouses offer self-regulating, micro-climate controlled environment for optimal plant growth. The different climatic conditions such as humidity, temperature, soil moisture, and others inside the greenhouse are monitored continuously. Smart greenhouses are equipped with sensors and actuators as key elements for this purpose. The advent of IoT and connected technologies and key developments by the companies further portray a favorable landscape for the smart greenhouse market in the coming years.

Argus Control Systems Limited

Certhon Build B.V.

Greentech Agro LLC

Heliospectra AB

Greenhouse Megastore

LOGIQS B.V.

LumiGrow, Inc.

Netafim Limited

Nexus Corporation

Rough Brothers, Inc.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Smart Greenhouse industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

The “Global Smart Greenhouse Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the smart greenhouse market with detailed market segmentation by type, covering material type, component, and end users. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart greenhouse market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Based on type, the global smart greenhouse market is segmented into hydroponic and non-hydroponic.

On the basis of covering material type, the market is segmented into polyethelene, polycarbonate, and others.

Based on component, the market is segmented into HVAC system, LED grow lights, control systems and sensors.

Based on end users the market is segmented into research and educational institutes, commercial growers, retail gardens, and others

The smart greenhouse market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as changing consumer preferences leading to the emerging trend of indoor farming along with increased demand for food for the growing population.

Also, favorable government regulations and incentives related to smart greenhouse lighting technology are further likely to propel the market growth.

High initial investment owing to deployment of expensive systems in smart greenhouses is restraining the growth of the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The smart greenhouse market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

