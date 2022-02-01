Embedded Vision Market Size 2021 And Analysis By 2028

Global Embedded Vision Market Study

Embedded vision refers to the integration of a camera and processing board. Embedded vision systems are used in applications like self-driving cars, autonomous vehicles in agriculture, digital dermascopes that help specialists make more accurate diagnoses, among many other unique and cutting-edge applications. Factors such increasing adoption of image sensors, advanced cameras, and deep learning techniques are creating profitable opportunities for the embedded vision market in the forecast period.

Leading Embedded Vision Market Players:

Basler AG

Baumer Ltd.

Cognex Corporation

Intel Corporation

KEYENCE CORPORATION

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP.

OMRON Corporation

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Embedded Vision industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The advancement in technology of vision systems, artificial intelligence, and computational power is driving the growth of the embedded vision market. Intense requirement of highly skilled and experienced professional and user data privacy and safety may restrain the growth of the embedded vision market. Furthermore, rising adoption in non-industrial applications such as healthcare, surveillance and monitoring, transportation are anticipated to create market opportunities for the embedded vision market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Embedded Vision Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the embedded vision market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of embedded vision market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, vertical, and geography. The global embedded vision market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading embedded vision market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the embedded vision market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global embedded vision market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented into hardware and software. Based on application the market is segmented into quality assurance and inspection, positioning and guidance, measurement, identification, and predictive maintenance. Based on vertical the market is segmented into automotive, electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, retail, and others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global embedded vision market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The embedded vision market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

