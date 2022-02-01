Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market 2022 Global Size, Share, Industry Development Growth Rate, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2028

The global automotive usage based insurance market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 119.68 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 21.2% during the 2021-2028 period. In its report, titled “Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 28.27 billion in 2020 and USD 31.21 billion in 2021. Automotive Usage Based Insurance (UBI) is the advanced machine-to-machine technology that gathers real-time driving information. This makes it easy for car owners and drivers to assess their insurance completely based on their driving behavior. Moreover, it increases profitability with premiums and policies accounting for actual risk. These factors will influence the growth of the market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-usage-based-insurance-market-104103

List of Key Players Profiled in Automotive Usage Based Insurance Report

Allstate Insurance Company

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance

AXA

The Progressive Corporation

Allianz

American International Group, Inc.

MAPFRE

Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

Insurethebox

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Arity, LLC

TrueMotion, Inc.

Insurance & Mobility Solutions (IMS)

Drivers & Restraints

Safety and Economic Savings to Drive the Growth of the Market

UBI provides the advantage of having tailored made monthly bills instead of once a year based renewals. Moreover, it provides transparency, can assess risks more accurately, and is cost-effective. Furthermore, it ensures that the consumer of policies have margins on their insurance policies, and gives insights on what type of new consumer to target. It provides increased brand loyalty and thus improves customer retention that will propel the automotive usage based insurance market growth in upcoming years.

Quick Buy – Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104103

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Backed by Presence of Telematics Service Provider in the Region

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position market during the forecast period owing to the presence of telematics providers in the region. For instance, Streamax, a local market player provides an AI-powered mobile surveillance and industrial management solutions provider for commercial vehicles in the region. The market stood at USD 11.91 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase significant automotive usage-based insurance market share owing to the presence of robust telecommunications infrastructure and mobile communications technology in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Crucial Players to Emphasize on Intensifying the Market Competition

The market is associated by major companies determined to maintain their position by focusing on new launches and acquisitions. Moreover, other key players are embracing positive tactics such as merger and acquisition, partnerships, and facility expansion that will favor the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Major Table of Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Technological Developments Distribution Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Usage-Based Auto Insurance

Global Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Type Smartphone Embedded System Black Box Other Technologies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of The World



TOC Continued…

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-usage-based-insurance-market-104103

Industry Development

December 2020 – IMS declared that Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies selected the company for a new commercial fleet insurance program, TrackMRI (Monitor, React, Improve).

Related Reports:

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]