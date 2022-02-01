Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market 2022 Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Industry Overview and Forecast Report 2028

According to the report, the global Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger market size is expected to grow from USD 3.45 billion in 2021 to USD 11.64 billion by 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 3.31 billion in 2020 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 18.9% between 2021 and 2028. The increasing demand for hybrid vehicles and the growing focus on the development of plug-in charging infrastructures worldwide propels the product’s demand in the forthcoming years. For instance, an upcoming startup, SparkCharge, announced the development of an ultrafast and portable charging unit that the consumer can request anytime, anywhere.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Bel Power solution

BRUSA Elektronik AG

Current Ways Inc.

Delphi Technologies

Eaton Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Innoelectric GmbH

Stercom Power Solutions GmbH

Toyota Industries Corporation

Xepics Italia SRL

Increasing Demand for Hybrid Vehicles to Spur Market Growth

The implementation of stringent government regulations to reduce vehicular emissions is propelling the demand for hybrid vehicles. According to the Alternative Fuels Data Center, in the U.S. around 17,600 plug-in hybrid vehicles were sold in 2020. The rising emission levels and the supportive government policies to promote the sales of electric vehicles is anticipated to fuel the global electric vehicle on-board charger market growth during the forecast period. In June 2021, Eaton Corporation announced that it will be supplying 24-to-12-volt DC-DC converters for an unspecified heavy-duty commercial battery electric vehicle (BEV) that will be sold over China and the North American region. The companies are focusing on the development of plug-in chargers to cater to the growing consumer demand. Such initiatives are further expected to boost the product’s demand during the forecast period.

Eminent Companies Focus on Product Innovation to Strengthen Their Market Positions

This market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their presence by adopting modern technologies to develop advanced EV on-board charging equipment. Additionally, key players positioned in the market are trying to gain a competitive edge over their rivals by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration during the forecast period.

Global Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market Segmentation:

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Key Industry Developments – Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Technological Developments

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4 SWOT Analysis

4.5 Impact of COVID-19

Global Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

Continued….

