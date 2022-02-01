Europe Polypropylene Market Size, Demand, Report, Price, Business Share and Forecast by 2027

The Europe polypropylene market is set to gain momentum from its possession of several beneficial properties. It has high chemical and heat resistance properties and hence, is extensively used in the packaging of food & beverages. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Europe Polypropylene Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer {Random Copolymer, and Block Copolymer}), Form (Resin and Powder), End-use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Textile & Fiber, and Others), and Country By Type, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the PP market size was USD 16.76 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 17.65 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense losses for a wide range of industries. Several healthcare companies are persistently striving to discover a vaccine for curing the coronavirus. Our reports are specially curated to provide elaborate information about the effects of this pandemic on every market. It will help you in selecting the right strategy for intensifying competition.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the growth drivers, hindrances, and dynamics in the market for Europe polypropylene?

Which segment is expected to lead the market in the coming years?

Which region is anticipated to dominate the market in the near future?

How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect sales of PP?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Processed Food & Beverages to Drive Growth

Europe is experiencing high demand for food products owing to the rising population. Also, the busy and changing lifestyles of people are increasing the need for processed food items that consist of longer shelf-life. This factor is compelling the manufacturers to utilize effective packaging solutions to prevent spoilage of food items. Polypropylene is capable of protecting the food and beverages from becoming stale due to external and internal factors. It can act as a moisture barrier. At the same time, it protects those products from temperature fluctuations and UV rays.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rapid decline in the demand for polymers and gasoline. This is further resulting in the fluctuations in the prices of crude oil. Apart from this, the rising restrictions and halt of production processes in various industries owing to the lockdown measures may hamper the European polypropylene market growth in the near future.

Segment-

Automotive Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to Usage of PP in Making Vehicle Parts

Based on end-use industry, the market for Europe polypropylene is fragmented into textile & fiber, infrastructure & construction, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, packaging, agriculture, automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods/lifestyle, and others. Out of these, the automotive segment procured 14.0% in terms of the Europe polypropylene market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing consumption of PP for developing automotive components and parts owing to its high moldability, strength flexibility, and tensile properties. Besides, PP helps in surging the fuel economy by lowering the weight of the vehicle. Also, in 2019, the consumer goods/lifestyle and agriculture segments generated 7.0% and 6.1% shares, respectively.

Regional Analysis-

High Demand for PP from Healthcare Industry to Favor Growth in France

Geographically, the market is segregated into Poland, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Norway, France, Netherlands, the U.K., Belgium, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Amongst these, Germany is expected to generate the largest market share fueled by the high demand for PP from packaging, infrastructure & construction, and automotive industries. France, on the other hand, is likely to showcase increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries for the production of drug delivery systems, as well as medical devices and equipment. Italy would also exhibit considerable growth in the near future backed by the increasing demand from the automotive industry.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Launching Unique Products

The market houses a large number of industry giants that are participating in the strategies of novel product launches and construction of new production lines. Such strategies are helping them to gain a competitive edge and wide consumer base across Europe.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the polypropylene manufacturers operating in the European market. They are as follows:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

ExxonMobil Chemical (U.S.)

China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

INEOS (UK)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Ducor Petrochemicals (Netherlands)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

Formosa Plastic Group (Taiwan)

Total S.A. (France)

Braskem (Brazil)

BASF SE (Germany)

Repsol (Spain)

Borouge (UAE)

Borealis AG (Austria)

MOL Group (Hungary)

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

Other key players

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Price Trend Analysis



TOC Continued…!

Below area couple of the latest industry developments:

June 2019 : LyondellBasell commences the building of its fourth PP production line in Thailand. The company is doing so through HMC Polymers Company Limited, its joint venture.

: LyondellBasell commences the building of its fourth PP production line in Thailand. The company is doing so through HMC Polymers Company Limited, its joint venture. October 2018: SABIC launches its latest ultra-high melt flow PP that is best suitable for personal hygiene applications. It is meant for lightweight breathable non-woven fabrics.

