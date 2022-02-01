Automotive E Commerce Market 2022 Size, Industry Overview, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update and Forecast to 2028

According to the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Automotive E Commerce market size to reach USD 202.94 billion at CAGR of 21.8% by 2028. According to our analysts, the market growth is influenced by the development of the global industry, surging automobile sales, and the digitalization of interfaces and channels. Additionally, the rise in the income of the customers and escalating utilization of the internet has resulted in the enhancement in online deals of automobile parts and gears, successively fueling the market growth during the mentioned timeframe. The market stood at USD 43.62 billion in 2020.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Amazon.com, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

AutoZone, Inc.

Advance Auto Parts

Delticom AG

eBay Inc.

Walmart

Bosch Auto Parts

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Surging Demand for Buying Automobile Spares through Online Platforms to Fuel Growth

The broad range of automobiles and auto parts and components are largely obtainable on online platforms, and this is fuelling the growth of the market. Nowadays, automotive clients progressively opt to purchase automobile fragments and gears online. Consequently, the automotive industry is observing a major inclination towards e-retail platforms. The market has witnessed competition regarding the sale of components, and the retailers are focused on providing extra services such as vehicle servicing schedules, pre-owned vehicle sales, and trade-in.

Likewise, they are targeting estimating a reasonable value for the car model to achieve benefit to that of conventional vendors. Therefore, the accessibility of an extensive variety of cars and automobile parts online is projected to significantly contribute to this growth during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate Market Owing to Rising Demand for Chaos-free Shopping

The North American region is expected to dominate and hold the majority of the Automotive E Commerce market share owing to the increasing demand for hassle-free shopping, the existence of completely progressed infrastructure, the rising fondness towards regional consumers for online shopping, and the huge demand for luxury and finest cars is estimated to substantially drive the market growth in the North American region.

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to arise as the most profitable regional market due to vital players in the region, such as Alibaba Group, Amazon.com, eBay Inc., and Flipkart Internet Private Limited. Moreover, government activities such as Digital India, and partnerships between local stores and e-commerce platform suppliers, are further projected to lift the market. Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the market with a stellar CAGR of 22.4% during 2021–2028. Europe is one of the core markets for Automotive E Commerce owing to the evolution in e-commerce.

Global Automotive E Commerce Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Infotainment and Multimedia

Engine Components

Tires and Wheels

Interior Accessories

Electrical Products

By Vendor Type:

OEM Vendor,

Third-party Vendor

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Two-wheeler

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Electric Vehicle Transmission Market to Reach USD 20.90 Billion by 2028 | at a 16.6% CAGR

