Augmented Reality in Automotive Market 2022 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2028

According to the report, Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive market size is projected to reach USD 14.44 Billion exhibiting a CAGR of 18.1% by 2028. The Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive Industry was valued at USD 12.54 billion in 2018. The global augmented reality in automotive market is set to gain traction from the increasing evolution of the sector. Hence, companies are nowadays trying to develop self-driving and semi-autonomous vehicles. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), for instance, declared that around 75% of the cars running on roads will be autonomous by 2040. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the global economy. Many automotive manufacturing companies have shut down their production facilities because of reduced workforce and disturbance in supply chains. We are delivering authentic market research reports that would help you to adopt several strategies and regain business confidence in this industry.

Renowned players in the augmented reality in automotive industry:

Continental AG

Volkswagen AG

Daimler AG

BMW Group

Panasonic Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Jaguar Cars

WayRay

Audi AG

Sensor Fusion Segment to Lead Backed by Ability to Merge Data from Various Sources

Based on the sensor technology, the market is segregated into radar, LiDAR, CCD/CMOS image sensor, and sensor fusion. Amongst these, the sensor fusion segment is anticipated to remain at the forefront by generating the largest augmented reality in automotive market share. This growth is attributable to the ability of this sensor to merge data from other sources. Also, it provides high data accuracy and precise working property under harsh weather and road conditions.

Increasing Usage of AR-based ADAS in Connected Vehicles to Boost Growth

The transportation sector is experiencing a high demand for connected vehicles because of the evolution of state-of-the-art communication technology. Companies nowadays are also equipping these vehicles with augmented reality-based Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that can provide vital guidance information by visualizing and calculating. At the same time, the AR HUD display can help in offering drivers their field of vision for improving safety features. Manufacturers of AR are also launching new generation connected vehicles catering to the high demand. However, issues associated with cybersecurity may hamper the augmented reality in automotive market growth in the upcoming year.

Global Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive Market Segmentation:

By Function:

Standard AR HUD

AR HUD Based Navigation

By Sensor Technology:

Radar

LiDAR

CCD/CMOS Image Sensor

By Display Technology:

TFT-LCD and Other Advanced Technologies

By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle and Others

By Level of Autonomous Driving:

Conventional

Semi-Autonomous

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Transmission Market to Reach USD 20.90 Billion by 2028 | at a 16.6% CAGR

