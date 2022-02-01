U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share, Covid-19 Impact and Research Depth Study 2028
Global U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.
This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market report.
The market is expected to grow from 153,101 in 2020 to 231,720 in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% in the 2020-2027 period.
Drivers & Restraints
Various advancements, capable of giving permanent and natural-looking results, are among the major factors in the growing adoption of hair transplant procedure. Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), are two common types of procedures. Specifically, FUE causes less intense scarring, less patient discomfort, and a quicker return to normal activities. In 2011, FDA approved the ARTAS Hair Restoration System developed by Restoration Robotics for transplant procedures in men with androgenetic alopecia. The robotic system assists physicians in overcoming the technical challenges faced by them in performing the FUE procedure. In 2018, Restoration Robotics launched the Next Generation ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System, which offers a higher degree of accuracy and clinical workflow efficiency.
Key players covered in the global U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market research report:
- Cole Instruments Inc. (Georgia, United States)
- CAPILLUS Inc. (Florida, United States)
- LaserCap Company (Ohio, United States)
- Apira Science (Florida, United States)
- Venus Concept (Toronto, Canada)
- THERADOME (California, United States)
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (California, United States)
- Other Prominent Players
