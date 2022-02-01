Dental Caries Detectors Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share, Covid-19 Impact and Research Depth Study 2028

Global Dental Caries Detectors Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Dental Caries Detectors Market report.

The market is projected to grow from USD 290.4 million in 2021 to USD 586.0 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6% in the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

One of the major drivers influencing the market growth is the increasing prevalence of dental diseases. The growing prevalence of dental diseases in the general population due to the factors such as poor dental hygiene, lack of awareness towards oral health, and sedentary lifestyle. Dental caries is affecting many people across the world, which is anticipated to support the growth of the market in the near future. According to the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, dental caries’ prevalence varies from 49% to 83% across different countries. Similarly, according to the report published by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the prevalence of total and untreated dental caries among youth aged 2–19 years was 45.8% in the U.S. This increasing prevalence of dental diseases presents a large patient pool requiring dental diagnosis, which is driving the demand for dental caries detectors during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Dental Caries Detectors Market research report:

KaVo Dental (Brea, California, U.S.)

ACTEON Group (Mérignac, France)

Dentsply Sirona. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Quantum Dental Technologies Inc. (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

DentLight Inc. (Plano, Texas, U.S.)

Air Techniques Inc. (New York, U.S.)

AdDent, Inc. (Danbury, Connecticut, U.S.)

Other Players

