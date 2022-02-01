E-bike Charging Station Market 2022 Global Market Growth, Size, Supply, Outlook, Segments, Share, Demand and Forecast Report 2028

According to the report, E-bike Charging Station market size is projected to grow from USD 2715.23 in 2021 to USD 3498.13 Million in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period. It stood at USD 248.10 billion in 2020. The global e-bike charging station market is set to gain traction from the high popularity of electric bikes because of the ongoing technological advancements. The emergence of connected e-bikes is one of development. These bikes help to send and receive information from the cloud without the usage of smartphones. In May 2021, for instance, GreenAer, a retailer of e-bikes, announced its plan to broaden its presence by opening three new outlets in Ireland. The company aims to cater to the demand for load-carrying e-bikes from families.

A list of renowned providers of e-bike charging stations operating in the global market:

GetCharge Inc.,

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

Swiftmile

EVBox

Circontrol

SemaConnect

Rolec Service

FreeWire Technologies

Surging Manufacturing of Electronic Components in China to Help Asia Pacific Dominate

Geographically, Asia Pacific procured USD 2130.81 million in 2020 in terms of revenue. It is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forthcoming years on account of the early adoption of new technologies. At the same time, the rising production of electronic components in China would drive regional growth. In Europe, the increasing utilization of premium-quality materials and ongoing innovations would accelerate the demand for e-bike charging stations.

Key Players Focus on Installing New E-bike Charging Stations to Intensify Competition

The global market contains multiple organizations. Most of them are presently focusing on the installation of new charging stations in various countries globally to address the lack of advanced infrastructure for people. Below are the two industry developments:

October 2020: Swiftmile announced its plan to install hundreds of new charging stations across Europe and the U.S. It aims to keep up with the changing charging needs of people and fulfil the high demand. Riders will be able to charge their e-bikes and scooters free of cost from solar-powered charging stations.

August 2019: GetCharged, Inc. introduced its first ever docking station for e-bikes and e–scooters in New York City. These will be used as servicing, storing, and charging stations. The first one was opened at 200 5th Avenue. More than 400 stations are expected to be opened at New York Metro locations.

Global E-bike Charging Station Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Residential

Commercial

By Charger Type:

Level 1

Level 2

By Infrastructure:

Dock

Dockless

By Battery Type:

Lithium-ion

Lead Acid

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Electric Vehicle Transmission Market to Reach USD 20.90 Billion by 2028 | at a 16.6% CAGR

