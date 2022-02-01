COVID-19 Diagnostics Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share, Covid-19 Impact and Research Depth Study 2028

Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this COVID-19 Diagnostics Market report.

The market is projected to drop from USD 20.05 billion in 2021 to USD 9.20 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of -10.5% in the 2021-2028 period.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of the global market share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of COVID-19 Diagnostics Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Drivers & Restraints

The sudden rise in the communicable coronavirus disease leading to a global pandemic has resulted in the escalating demand for COVID-19 diagnostic procedures and products. According to the Worldometer statistics, there has been a continuous rise in new daily cases across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 18th May 2021, 163,312,429 people globally are affected with COVID-19. Such rapid daily rise in cases has surged the adoption of COVID-19 diagnostic tests so as to provide early treatment to patients. Moreover, a surge in coronavirus infection has also been recorded in growing economies. For example, Brazil’s total number of cases stands at 15.9 million as of May 2021. This is likely to increase the sales of reagents & kits used in the detection of the virus. Additionally, rising R&D activities are likely to drive market growth during the forecast period. Also, higher investments are being made by several companies to support the development of diagnostic solutions. For instance, in July 2020, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) invested USD 248.7 million in new technologies to address challenges associated with COVID-19 diagnostics (which detects SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus).

Key players covered in the global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market research report:

Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (Washington D.C, U.S.)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany, Europe)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland, Europe)

Quidel Corporation (California, U.S.)

bioMérieux SA (France, Europe)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Major Table of Contents for COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

