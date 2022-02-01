Ventilator Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share, Covid-19 Impact and Research Depth Study 2028

Global Ventilator Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Ventilator Market report.

The global ventilator market size was USD 2.54 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 9.13 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

The burden of respiratory diseases is rising globally, owing to numerous factors such as smoking, obesity, and lifestyle changes. According to the Regents of the University of California, in the United States, approximately 4 million ICU admissions are registered each year. In Germany, around 2.1 million patients are admitted in ICU each year, out of which an estimated 42.0% patients require mechanical ventilation. The increasing demand for critical care equipment, due to increasing number of ICU admissions in emerging and developed countries are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the impact of COVID-19, the number of ICU admissions had an additional impact and the need of critical care equipment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 2020, 53.0% of the total COVID-19 cases reported, were admitted in the ICU. The rise in the number of ICU admissions due to COVID-19 is another major factor driving the market.

Key players covered in the global Ventilator Market research report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Hamilton Medical AG (Bonaduz ,Switzerland)

Getinge AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Vyaire Medical, Inc . (Illinois, United States)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Lübeck, Germany)

GE Healthcare (Illinois, United States)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd . (Shenzhen, China)

Others

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

