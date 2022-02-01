Automotive Transmission Market 2022 Global Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Regional Growth, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2028

The global automotive transmission market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of transmission electro-hydraulic control module (TEHCM) technology by domestic manufacturers. It is capable of integrating temperature and pressure switches, transmission control modules, and valve solenoids in one unit. In April 2021, for instance, Case Construction Equipment introduced its latest G-Series Evolution Wheel Loader range in Europe. It is equipped with electro-hydraulic controls that allow the operator to set tilt and lift responsiveness to match loading situations and preferences. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Automotive Transmission Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 91.48 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 96.98 billion in 2021 to USD 146.57 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.08% in the forecast period.

A list of renowned automotive transmission manufacturers present in the global market:

Aisin Seiki Company ltd.

Borgwarner Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc.

ZF TRW

Magna International Inc.,

Continental AG

Report Coverage-

We follow an innovative research methodology that includes data triangulation on the basis of bottom-up and top-down approaches. We conduct extensive primary research to validate the projected market numbers. The data used to estimate the forecast for various segments at the country, regional, and global levels is collected through interviews with various leading stakeholders. We also derive information from paid databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and other authentic resources. The report includes several details, such as drivers, opportunities, challenges, and dynamics of this industry.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Fueled by Major Contributions of China

Geographically, in 2020, Asia Pacific procured USD 51.62 billion in terms of revenue. It is expected to remain at the forefront stoked by the rising production of automotive transmission systems in China. In Europe, on the other hand, the market is anticipated to grow significantly because of the presence of various leading manufacturers in the region. Lastly, in North America, the increasing mining, transportation, and logistics activities would bolster the demand for automotive transmission.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Capacity Expansions and New Launches to Gain Competitive Edge

The global market contains several prominent manufacturers that are constantly trying to gain a competitive edge by expanding their manufacturing capacities. Some of the others are unveiling novel products to cater to the high demand. Below is a latest industry development:

March 2021: Continental Engineering Services (CES) announced its plans to open three new sites in Italy, Germany, and England to broaden its capacity. These sites would be used to manufacture Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies that are nowadays being used in modern vehicles.

Electric Vehicle Transmission Market to Reach USD 20.90 Billion by 2028 | at a 16.6% CAGR

