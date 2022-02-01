Flat Noodles Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast to 2028

Flat noodles are a form of noodles that is made with flat stripes rather than elongated round stripes like most noodles. Flat noodles are delightful when served with a sauce or soup. Noodles are mostly made from rice, but they can also be made from wheat, rice, buckwheat, and other grains.

The report aims to provide an overview of the flat noodles market with detailed market segmentation by category, distribution channel, and geography. The global flat noodles market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flat noodles market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global flat noodles market is segmented on the basis of category and distribution channel. On the basis of category the global flat noodles market is segmented into gluten free, and conventional. Based on distribution channel the global flat noodles market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

The rising popularity of Asian cuisine has been critical to the market’s expansion. Flat noodles are becoming increasingly popular in other parts of the world. It is appropriate for people of all ages and ethnicities due to the availability of gluten-free and conventional options. The item’s versatility makes it compatible with a wide range of ingredients, spices, and sauces, adding to its prestige.

The fact that it does not contain wheat flour and hence is innately gluten-free, making it ideal for people with gluten allergy and celiac disease, is a significant factor promoting the market growth. According to a 2020 Meituan-Dianping survey, over 600,000 Chinese fine dining restaurants have seen remarkable growth overseas. Along with this, both large and small restaurants have served Asian cuisine and have flat noodle dishes on their menus. Thus, all these factors are expected to positively impact the flat noodles market.

