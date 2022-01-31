Explosion Proof Equipment Market Size & Industry Growth 2028

Global Explosion-Proof Equipment Market Study

With the increase in incidents/accidents in various industries (such as mining and oil & gas), the focus on industrial safety measures has also expanded worldwide. According to the article published by The Hindu Magazine, in August 2020, the state government of Andhra Pradesh (India) is contemplating on bringing in a new industrial safety policy to prevent accidents, which of late, have been taking place at regular intervals. A special drive was conducted in industries to inspect the safety measures.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Explosion-Proof Equipment industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Explosion-Proof Equipment Market Insights

Increasing Use of Explosion Proof LED Lights

During the initial stages of LED lights, the LED solutions were expensive. Over the years, the manufacturers have developed innovative and cost-effective technologies to lower the price of LED lighting solutions. Energy-efficient regulations, awareness among end users, and government regulations restricting specific energy sources are a few significant factors that will result in additional demand for energy-efficient products. The market is shifting from traditional lighting technology systems to connected lighting systems based on user requirements. All these trends and shifts in the market toward innovative technologies are reinforcing the LED market growth and bringing more opportunities for the industry players. LED solutions are an energy-efficient and low-maintenance alternative to fluorescent lighting. The rise in demand for better, more efficient lighting systems, and increasing awareness for improving energy efficiency in applications, such as factories, warehouses, supermarkets, gyms, lecture halls, car parks, and retail, drive the market for LED lights.

In factories that operates in hazardous environments, it is important to use explosion-proof lighting. These environments generally contain explosive gases and vapors. Explosion-proof lightings are designed for use in places where explosive and flammable gases (such as hydrogen, methane, propane, and other hydrocarbons) are present. Working in confined spaces or areas exposed to such environments can be dangerous. Hence, this type of lighting is important in these locations for the safety of all workers and operators. According to the article published by Mining Magazine, in June 2021, MINEGLOW launched the world’s first IECEx certified explosive-proof LED strip lights for environments (such as the mining industry) where fire or explosion hazards exist due to flammable gases or explosive substances, such as vapors, mists, or dust. The x-Glo IECEx range is purposely built to provide high-level protection by encapsulating electrical ignitions inside the light. This lighting protects workers from accidental ignitions of flammable or explosive materials. Therefore, with the increasing use of explosion-proof LED lights in hazardous industries, the demand for explosion-proof equipment is also growing.

System-Based Market Insights

Based on system, the explosion-proof equipment market is subsegmented into junction boxes & enclosures, lighting system, monitoring system, signaling devices, automation system, cable glands, HVAC systems, and others. In 2021, the cable glands segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share.

Protection Method-Based Market Insights

Based on protection method, the explosion-proof equipment market is further segmented into explosion prevention, explosion containment, and explosion segregation. In 2021, the explosion prevention segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share.

Industry-Based Market Insights

Based on industry, the explosion-proof equipment market is subsegmented into pharmaceutical, mining, oil & gas, manufacturing, food processing, energy & power, chemical & petrochemical, and others. In 2021, the oil & gas segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share.

