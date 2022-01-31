Edtech and Smart Classroom Market is forecasted to be more than US$ 234.41 Billion by the end of year 2027

According to our latest market study on “Edtech and Smart Classroom Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud, and Hybrid), and End-User (Upto K-12 and Higher Education),” the market was valued at US$ 75.24 billionin 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 234.41 billionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlightskey factors driving the market growthand prominentplayers withtheir developments inthe market.

Cloud-based software solutions provide easy scalability and high operational flexibility to e-learning companies and institutions while reducing their overall costs and operational risks. Moreover, the ever-evolving cloud architecture and system algorithms, easy accessibility, and advanced featureintegration are fueling the adoption of these solutions in diverse industry verticals, including education sector.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Competitive Landscape: Edtech and Smart Classroom Market: Apple Inc.,Blackboard Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc.,D2L Corporation,IBM Corporation,Lenovo Group Limited,Microsoft Corporation,Oracle Corporation,SAP SE,SMART Technologies

Cloud deployment is an attractive option for organizations of all sizes as it ensures payment on use-basis, regular data backup, high security, lower capital andoperational costs, and instant provisioning features for up to date functionality provided by such solutions.

The growing technological adoption in the education sector is driving the trend of e-learning. The adoption of various online programs and courses by schools, colleges, and universities fuels the growth of top edtech and smart classroom companies in the region. Countries such as the US, the UK, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are considered as early adopters of edtech and smart classrooms.

The global edtech and smart classroommarket has been segmented as follows:

Edtech and Smart Classroom Market – by Component

Hardware

Software Learning Management System Student Information System Classroom Management System Classroom Assessment System Other Systems

Services

Edtech and Smart Classroom Market – by Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

Edtech and Smart Classroom Market – by EndUser

Upto K-12

Higher Education

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Edtech and Smart Classroom market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Edtech and Smart Classroom market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

