Educational Robot Market worth US$ 3,327.74 Million by 2028 | CAGR: 20.2%

Educational Robot market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 773.0 Mn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 3,386.5 Mn by 2027.

Various educational institutes are showing focus on the improvement in teaching STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines. STEM helps to learn these specific disciplines of Interdisciplinary learning. Educational robots help to improve the teaching methods for STEM disciplines. Educational robots have the high computing power and help to deliver STEM lessons to modern education. It helps to learn naturally and adopt the principle of computational thinking. Moreover, the DIY kits are boon for the educational robot markets. It enables to design and program and enhances the problem learning skills among STEM students.

A factor which can be a restraint for Educational Robot can be some companies do not collaborate with service providers or they don’t take advantage of digitization as they don’t have awareness for the same. Nevertheless, digitization in services is opting by an online company to know more exactly about consumer behavior plus it makes business policies flexible to adopt changes as per the market condition on which success and growth of an organization depend which will give more growth opportunities in coming years.

Educational Robot market – key companies profiled Boyd Corporation, Aisoy Robotics, Hanson Robotics, Lego Group, Modular Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Robothink, Robotis, and Softbank Robotics among others.

In developed countries, such as the US and the UK, the educational robot has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities, and other institutions are completely aware of the technologies. However, in developing countries of APAC and SAM, students lack the awareness of technology-driven learning. Several schools, universities, and coaching institutions are implementing learning through robots. As the robot developers are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adoption of educational robots is continuously increasing.

The report segments the global educational robot market as follows:

Global Educational Robot Market – By Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

Global Educational Robot Market – By Application

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Higher Education

Others

The educational robot market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global educational robot market. Whereas, North America, followed by APAC, holds the highest market share in the educational robot market in 2018.

