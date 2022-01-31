Gypsum Board Market Trends, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2029

The global gypsum board market size is projected to reach USD 53.68 billion by the end of 2026. The rising construction activities across the world will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Gypsum Board Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Standard Board, Type X, and Others), By Application (New Housing, New Commercial, and Rework & Remodel), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 39.91 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Salient Features of the Report

The report incorporates a careful diagnosis of the drivers and restraints influencing the size, share, and growth of the market. Further, the report also supplies a holistic analysis of the prime market segments and provides a comprehensive study of the regional growth prospects of the market. In addition to these aspects, the report also contains a detailed evaluation of the key players in the market and their top strategies.

A gypsum board is a type of material that is used as a dry wall in several infrastructure construction activities. Accounting to the exceptional properties of the product such as low cost, ease of installation, and resistance to external factors such as water and fire, the product is being widely adopted by major businesses across the world. The presence of several large scale companies, coupled with the variations in product offerings will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The emphasis recycling products will create a subsequent demand for gypsum boards across the world. Increasing environmental concerns and depletion of resources have been the triggering factors that have encouraged manufacturers to incorporate dry walls or gypsum boards. The rising construction activities as well as industrialization will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the global market.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Collaborations Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have made influenced the growth of the market in recent years. With a bid to acquiring a wider customer base, several large scale companies are looking to acquire smaller and medium enterprises. A few of the major company mergers have been highlighted in the report. In November 2019, Saint-Gobain announced that it has completed the acquisition of Continental Building Products. The company is a US based manufacturer of construction materials and through its acquisition, Saint-Gobain will look to strengthen its portfolio of gypsum products. Saint-Gobain’s latest acquisition will have a huge impact on the growth of the gypsum board market in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific Currently Dominates the Market; Rising Construction Activities to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing gypsum board market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific currently dominates the market. The constantly rising construction activities, coupled with the increasing industrialization in emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan will aid the growth of the market. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in North America will also witness considerable growth in the coming years. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 16.21billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Saint-Gobain

Knauf

USG Corporation

National Gypsum Company

Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.

USG Boral

Eagle Materials Inc.

China National Building Material Co., Ltd.

Taishan Gypsum Co., Ltd

Fletcher Building

Cabot Gypsum ULC

Industry Developments

February 2020: CertainTeed Gypsum, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, announced that it plans to close its gypsum wallboard facility at Cody in April 2020.

