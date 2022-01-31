Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size, Global Report, Business Share, Outlook and Forecast by 2028

According to research study by Fortune Business Insights™ The global aluminum curtain wall market size is expected to reach USD 62.22 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness regarding the advantages of ACW in buildings such as temperature control, sound insulation, and impact resistance will accelerate the Aluminum Curtain Wall growth during the forecast period. The modernizing of existing buildings will spur demand for aluminum curtains owing to its eco-friendly nature and flexible design, which, in turn, will augur well for the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, the market size stood at USD 33.76 billion in 2019. The inclination towards aluminum due to its recyclable functionality will enable speedy expansion of the market. For instance, in the U.K. over 99% of aluminum frames are recovered from construction waste, which helps in waste reduction and thus, supports the environment.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aluminum-curtain-wall-market-102782

The Report lists the Prominent Companies in the Aluminum Curtain Wall Market:

ETEM Group

HansenGroup Limited

Schüco International KG

Qingdao Longxiang Building Materials Co., Ltd.

ALUMIL S.A.

Reynaers Aluminium

ALUTECH

EFCO Corporation

Kawneer Company Inc.

TECHNAL

HUECK System GmbH & Co.KG

Market Driver :

Rising Investment in Aluminum Extrusion by Key Players to Boost Sales Opportunities

Aluminum extrusion is utilized in the manufacturing of curtain walling systems. The rising investment by eminent companies to expand their existing Aluminum extrusion capacities will positively impact the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in June 2018, HAI Extrusion Germany GmbH, a global leader in extruded sections including aluminum, machining, and surface treatment announced that it has strategically invested around US$ 15 million to establish 3300-ton Aluminum extrusion press in Germany. The investment will help the company to better serve the consumers in construction as well as industrial sectors with high-quality Aluminum profiles. Furthermore, the launch of innovative curtain wall systems by renowned companies will subsequently bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in October 2019, Kawneer Company Inc, an American manufacturer of architectural aluminum systems and products for the commercial construction industry announced the launch of a new 1620UT/1620UT SSG Curtain Wall system. The system is designed with polymer separator and accommodates 1″ insulating glass to endure during high thermal climate. Additionally, mullion depth options offer both aesthetic and structural choices, giving the design team flexibility. 1620UT/1620UT SSG Curtain Wall system was tested as per the United States and Canadian standards.

Market Restraint :

High Installation Cost of Curtain Walls to Impede Market Revenue

The high cost involved in transporting and storing curtain walls leads to an overall elevated cost of aluminum curtain walls, which in turn, will hamper the growth of the market. Periodical maintenance is essential to preserve the aesthetical appeal intact, thus the perpetual maintenance leads to extraordinary costs. Similarly, the necessity for the sealant to be replaced over some time to keep the product quality. The aluminum frames are mostly anodized which further requires proper cleaning as the detergents used to clean the frames can affect the coating surface. The necessity of high skilled laborers to install curtain walls can be a critical factor in restricting the growth of the market. Besides, the unfavorable weather conditions lead to a major delay in installing curtain wall systems, which, in turn, will further obstruct the growth of the market.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aluminum-curtain-wall-market-102782

Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

Major Regional Analysis :

Booming Construction Industry to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific generated a Revenue of 6.42 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the flourishing construction industry in emerging nations such as China and India. The abundantly availably aluminum will enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is projected to become the third-largest construction market by 2025. Additionally, favorable government regulations will further aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. For instance, in June 2015, the Indian government announced the Smart Cities Mission to improve the core infrastructure of the selected cities across the country.

Read Related posts:

Super Heat Resistant Polymide Film Market Size, Gross Margin, Trends, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Players and Forecast till 2029

Super Heat Resistant Polymide Film Market Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2029

Super Heat Resistant Polymide Film Market Data Current and Future Trends, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth Forecast to 2029

Super Heat Resistant Polymide Film Market Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2029

Super Heat Resistant Polymide Film Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2029

Super Heat Resistant Polymide Film Market Size, Gross Margin, Trends, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Players and Forecast till 2029

Super Heat Resistant Polymide Film Market Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs