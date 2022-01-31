Waterproofing Membrane Market Share, Analysis, Trends, Development, Price, Size, Outlook, Report, New Growth Opportunities by 2028

The global waterproofing membrane market size is projected to grow from USD 28.05 billion in 2021 to USD 42.85 billion in 2028. The rising need to save energy through the construction of green roofs and buildings is set to propel the demand for these membranes, especially to prevent stormwater runoff and filter out contaminant air particles. As per a published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Waterproofing Membrane Market, 2021-2028,” the market stood at USD 27.17 billion in 2020. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period in 2021-2028.

Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance Unveils POWERply Endure MB Membranes

In February 2019, Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance, a provider of comprehensive roofing materials based in the U.S., launched POWERply Endure MB Membranes to expand its range of modified bitumen (M.B.) roofing solutions. They are equipped with time-tested roofing technology for keeping buildings dry even during harsh environmental conditions. These waterproofing membrane can be installed in a wide variety of cold and hold adhesives.

Report Coverage-

The report studies decisive segments of this market containing regions, end-users, technologies, types, and applications. It elaborates the performance and significance of each of the segments by considering sales volume, growth prospects, revenue share, and demand. In addition to this, it will help our clients to accurately determine the size of the waterproofing membrane industry to guide them in choosing the right segment for their business growth.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Residential Spaces in Developing Nations to Aid Growth

The high demand for residential spaces, especially in developing countries, on account of the surging population is expected to spur the demand for these membranes in the upcoming years. Also, governments of these countries are constantly taking initiatives to provide the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) with good housing. For instance, India’s Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry announced in January 2021 that it approved the construction of more than 168,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in urban areas. However, these membranes contain solvents, diluents, and other additives that often release toxic fumes and VOCs. It may obstruct the waterproofing membrane market growth.

Segments-

Urgent Need to Protect Roofs from Rainwater will Drive the Roofing Segment

Based on applications, the market is categorized into roofing, walls, building structures, landfills & tunnels, and others. Out of these, the roofing segment procured the largest waterproofing membrane market share in 2020. The rising need to protect roofs from atmospheric moisture and rainwater is set to accelerate this segment in the near future. Also, the increasing number of residential construction activities in Asia Pacific would contribute to this growth.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Population in Urban Areas to Spur Demand for Robust Infrastructure in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held USD 10.56 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. It is set to remain at the forefront because of the increasing demand for water treatment infrastructure as the population is rising in urban areas.

In Latin America, the surging investments by governments in infrastructural projects would bolster the demand for these membranes.

The increasing number of construction activities is set to propel growth in North America. In June 2021, for instance, Ethos Development started constructing multi-family housing in Oregon, U.S. It is set to be a five-story building called brookLAND and contains 166 apartments.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Fulfil Unmet Demand by Introducing Novel Solutions

The global market houses several reputed manufacturers of waterproofing membrane that are currently striving to keep up with the high demand for the product from the expanding building and construction sector. Also, the emergence of green buildings is set to drive its demand. Some of the others are focusing on the acquisition strategy to compete with prominent firms. Below is one of the crucial industry developments:

December 2018: Sika acquired Arcon Membrane Srl to meet the high demand for new solutions from the roofing and waterproofing markets and to expand its existing product portfolio in the Romanian market.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of the renowned vendors of waterproofing membranes present in the global market:

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Soprema Group (France)

GCP Applied Technologies (U.S.)

Fosroc, Inc. (India)

Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)

Carlisle Company Incorporated (U.S.)

Johns Manville (U.S.)

Elmich Singapore (Singapore)

Other Players

