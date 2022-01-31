Medium-Density Fiberboard Market Trends, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2027

According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global medium-density fiberboard market size is expected to reach USD 55,791.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for furniture cabinetry and wood flooring subsurface will foster the healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights™, in a report, titled “Medium-Density Fiberboard Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Standard, Moisture Resistant, Fire-Rated), Application (Furniture, Construction & Flooring, Interior Designing, Packaging, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 39,765.6 million in 2019.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Medium-Density Fiberboard Market:

Arauco (Chile)

M. Kaindl KG (Austria)

Wayerhaeuser (U.S.)

Unilin (Belgium)

Uniboard (Canada)

Daiken Corporation (Japan)

VRG Dongwha (Vietnam)

Roseburg Forest Products (U.S.)

Fantoni Spa (Italy)

Greenpanel (India)

Rushil Décor (India)

Swiss Krono Group (Switzerland)

Centuryply (India)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (Canada)

Dynea (Norway)

Duratex (Brazil)

Other Key Players

Key Market Driver:

Heavy Demand for MDF in Furniture Manufacturing to Propel Growth

The shift from plywood to MDF for the manufacturing of tables, sofas, beds, and library shelves will have an excellent impact on the global market. The cost-effectiveness of MDF compared to plywood along with its sturdy structure will spur opportunities for the market, in turn, boosting the growth of the market. The superior properties of MDF make it an excellent alternative to plywood, thus enabling speedy expansion of the market. The growing utilization of MDF in commercial spaces is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market. The increasing renovation and revamp of offices will bode well for the market in the near future.

Disrupted Supply Chain to Impede Business Amid Coronavirus

The timber industry has witnessed a massive drop in revenue owing to the imposition of lockdowns and restrictions to curb coronavirus spread. The disrupted supply of wood and consequent products like wood fibers will further aggravate the growth of the market. However, the work from culture has resulted in enormous spending on furniture such as tables, chairs, stands, and dining counters. Besides, the rising inclination towards mesmeric aesthetics for home furniture among consumers will enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis :

Significant Demand for Furniture to Stimulate Market in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 23,069.4 million in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the significant demand for medium-density fiberboard for construction & flooring applications. The market is primarily driven by China, which currently holds about 90% share on the volume basis in the regional market. The market in China is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The growing utilization of MDF in India and Southeast Asia for the production of furniture cabinetry and aesthetically designed interiors for the residential sector will contribute positively to the market in the region. The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the increasing spending of people on mesmeric visual impressions in the interiors of the houses and offices.

Key Development :

September 2019: Arauco announced that it has acquired Prime-Line, Inc., a private company dealing in the manufacture of MDF molding and millwork products.

