Nebulizer Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share, Covid-19 Impact and Research Depth Study 2028

Global Nebulizer Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Nebulizer Market report.

The market is projected to grow from USD 1.16 billion in 2021 to USD 1.93 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5% in the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

Respiratory illnesses have become a major concern around the globe. Rising burden of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle are likely to accelerate the demand for effective drug delivery devices, further propelling this market growth. According to a report published by Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), in 2019, around 384 million people suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and the number of cases is anticipated to surge in the coming years. A significant growth in population along with the rise in air pollution and increase in the smoking rates in the emerging economies are anticipated to escalate the incidence of respiratory diseases in emerging countries. Moreover, the changing pattern of asthma with the age and rise in the incidence childhood asthma are likely to boost the usage of portable devices during the forecast period. According to American Lung Association (ALA), in 2016 in the U.S., approximately 3.5 million children below 18 years suffered an asthma attack. The increasing incidence of asthma in children is anticipated to fortify the demand for these devices during the forecast period. Moreover, growing emphasizes on research and development activities by market players for the introduction of innovative products is likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Nebulizer Market research report:

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Briggs Healthcare

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

Trudell Medical International

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Teleflex Medical, Inc.

Others

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

