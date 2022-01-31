Internet of Medical Things Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share, Covid-19 Impact and Research Depth Study 2028

Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Internet of Medical Things Market report.

The market is projected to grow from USD 30.79 billion in 2021 to USD 187.60 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 29.5% during the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

The internet of health things helps to reduce patient costs significantly, thereby reducing the burden of healthcare costs on patients and governments. The relationship between IoMT and medtech companies is valuable in strengthening the healthcare organizations to accomplish better outcomes, improve efficiency and deliver advanced care to the patients. Companies are aiming to empower and transform the care given to patients. Additionally, companies are actively focusing on investing in IoT technology along with government organizations. According to the McKinsey study, the IoT deployments in the healthcare industry are expected to grow faster than any other industry. Also, the study states that IoMT is likely to have a global economic impact of USD 1.6 trillion by 2025. Moreover, the World Telecommunication Development Conference projected that by the end of 2020, 40% of the IoT technology would be healthcare-driven. This is expected to bolster the internet of medical things market growth.

Key players covered in the global Internet of Medical Things Market research report:

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, U.S.)

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) (Chicago, U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, U.S.)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Munich, Germany)

Cisco (San Jose, U.S.)

IBM (Armonk, U.S.)

Hill-Rom Services, Inc . (Welch Allyn) (Indiana, U.S.)

BIOTRONIK (Berlin, Germany)

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

