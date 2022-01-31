Foley Catheter Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share, Covid-19 Impact and Research Depth Study 2028

Global Foley Catheter Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Foley Catheter Market report.

The global foley catheter market size stood at USD 1.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Globally, increasing number of surgical procedures coupled with longer hospital stays, are some of the major factors driving the demand and adoption of Foley catheter in acute care facilities worldwide. For instance, according to data published by the NCBI in 2017, an estimated 12.0% to 16.0% of adult patients in the acute care hospitals settings in the U.S., were using Foley catheters. Such trends are expected to drive the market growth of indwelling catheters during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Foley Catheter Market research report:

BD

Coloplast Corp

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

SunMed

BACTIGUARD

Other Players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

