Polyester and Vinyl Ester Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vinyl ester resins, also known as VER, are resins produced by the esterification of epoxy resins with unsaturated monocarboxylic acids. The product is then dissolved in a reactive solvent (e.g., styrene) with a content of 35-45% (by weight). Vinyl ester resins are internationally recognized as highly corrosion resistant resins. It is widely used in waterproofing and corrosion prevention. Used for making corrosion-resistant FRP products, anti-corrosion engineering supplies, such as cement or iron based FRP lining, high corrosion resistant floor, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins market was valued at 910.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1146.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins include Polynt-Reichhold, INEOS, Aliancys, SWANCOR, Sino Polymer Co., Ltd., Fuchem, Showa Denko, Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Co.,Ltd. and Interplastic Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester

High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester

PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Others

Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

FRP Products

Anticorrosive Coatings

Concrete Lining

Binder

Others

Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Polynt-Reichhold

INEOS

Aliancys

SWANCOR

Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.

Fuchem

Showa Denko

Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Co.,Ltd.

Interplastic Corporation

Changzhou Tianma Group

Nord Composites

Hexion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Players in Global Market

