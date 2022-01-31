Polyester and Vinyl Ester Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vinyl ester resins, also known as VER, are resins produced by the esterification of epoxy resins with unsaturated monocarboxylic acids. The product is then dissolved in a reactive solvent (e.g., styrene) with a content of 35-45% (by weight). Vinyl ester resins are internationally recognized as highly corrosion resistant resins. It is widely used in waterproofing and corrosion prevention. Used for making corrosion-resistant FRP products, anti-corrosion engineering supplies, such as cement or iron based FRP lining, high corrosion resistant floor, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins in global, including the following market information:
- Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
- Global top five Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins market was valued at 910.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1146.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins include Polynt-Reichhold, INEOS, Aliancys, SWANCOR, Sino Polymer Co., Ltd., Fuchem, Showa Denko, Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Co.,Ltd. and Interplastic Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- Others
Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- FRP Products
- Anticorrosive Coatings
- Concrete Lining
- Binder
- Others
Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Polynt-Reichhold
- INEOS
- Aliancys
- SWANCOR
- Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.
- Fuchem
- Showa Denko
- Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Co.,Ltd.
- Interplastic Corporation
- Changzhou Tianma Group
- Nord Composites
- Hexion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Players in Global Market
