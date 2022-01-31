Top Cloud IT Service Management Market Companies Worldwide of 2022 – By Fortune Business Insights

The latest update of the Cloud IT Service Management Market Share Share Report provides valuable insights into market developments, opportunities, activities demonstrated by industry players and market size with geographic trends. The report covers the detailed business overview of the major and emerging players, size, share and growth factors. This report discusses the innovative concepts of major key players, the current state of the industry, and the SWOT analysis that will help the organization to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats related to business competition. Further, the report provides comprehensive research analysis of key segments with the history of market development, new product offerings, and the latest news on the global market status.

The global cloud it service management market size stood at USD 4.15 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.65 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Cloud IT Service Management Market Share:

ServiceNow, Inc. (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (California, United States)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, United States)

CA Technologies (New York, United States)

BMC Software, Inc. (Texas, United States)

Atlassian Corporation PLC (Sydney, Australia)

Axios Systems PLC (Edinburgh, United Kingdom)

Ivanti (Heat Software USA, Inc.) (Utah, United States)

Cherwell Software, LLC (Colorado, United States)

Hornbill Corporate Limited (Ruislip, United Kingdom)

Freshworks, Inc. (California, United States)

Serviceaide, Inc. (California, United States)

Cherwell Software (Colorado, United States)

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Investment by Key Players in North America to Promote Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global cloud IT service management (ITSM) market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing investments by key players to develop advanced cloud IT service management (ITSM) software and solutions in the region.

The market in Europe is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the factors such as the growing focus on developing IT infrastructure across several industrial applications such as retails, manufacturing, and others in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Have a look at related research insights:

