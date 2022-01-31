Top Document Management Services Market Companies Worldwide of 2021 – By Fortune Business Insights

The latest update of the Document Management Services Market Share Share Report provides valuable insights into market developments, opportunities, activities demonstrated by industry players and market size with geographic trends. The report covers the detailed business overview of the major and emerging players, size, share and growth factors. This report discusses the innovative concepts of major key players, the current state of the industry, and the SWOT analysis that will help the organization to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats related to business competition. Further, the report provides comprehensive research analysis of key segments with the history of market development, new product offerings, and the latest news on the global market status.

The global document management services market size stood at USD 34.21 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 57.56 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Document Management Services Market Share:

Xerox Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Access (US)

Docu-Depot (Canada)

Prime Document Ltd (UK)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan)

KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc. (Japan)

Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd (India)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (US)

Alfresco Software, Inc. (US)

Sumasoft (India)

Exela Technologies Inc. (US)

Lexmark International, Inc. (US)

Drivers & Restraints

Presence of Major Companies in North America to Bolster Growth

Geographically, the market comprises of several regions affecting the market growth during the forecast period. They are:

North America: The region held the largest share at USD 13.76 Billion in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as presence of major companies such as Oracle Corporation and Access. Furthermore, rising adoption of the services by the end-user industries such as healthcare and BFSI is expected to propel North America to hold highest document management services market revenue between 2020 and 2027.

Asia-Pacific: The market in this region is likely to rise significantly during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as improved IT infrastructures in countries such as China, and India. Furthermore, advancement in business process services in Asia-Pacific will positively affect the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Europe: On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to register augmented growth owing to adoption of strategies such as collaboration by the companies to expand their business during the forecast period.

Linux Operating System Market Share to Reach USD 18.78 Billion by 2028

