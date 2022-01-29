Household Blender Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A blender is a kitchen appliance used to prep various foods, typically blending them together to create a liquid substance. This makes them especially useful for making soups and drinks such as individual smoothies, milkshakes, and even cocktails. Also, some of the best blenders can offer addition prepping features such as creating nut milk or being used as a grain mill.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Blender in global, including the following market information:

Global Household Blender Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-household-blender-2022-2028-659

Global Household Blender Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Household Blender companies in 2021 (%)

The global Household Blender market was valued at 1957.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3199.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Countertop Blender Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Household Blender include Blendtec, Vitamix, Joyoung, SUPOR, Midea, AUX, WMF Professional, Philips and KitchenAid, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Household Blender manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Household Blender Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Blender Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Countertop Blender

Portable Blender

Hand Blender

Global Household Blender Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Blender Market Segment Percentages, by Sales Channel, 2021 (%)

Offline

Online

Global Household Blender Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Blender Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Household Blender revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Household Blender revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Household Blender sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Household Blender sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Blendtec

Vitamix

Joyoung

SUPOR

Midea

AUX

WMF Professional

Philips

KitchenAid

Oster

Capital Brands

Hamilton Beach

Cuisinart

Breville

Ninja Blender

Westinghouse

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-household-blender-2022-2028-659

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Household Blender Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Sales Channel

1.3 Global Household Blender Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Household Blender Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Household Blender Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Household Blender Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Household Blender Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Household Blender Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Household Blender Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Household Blender Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Household Blender Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Household Blender Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Household Blender Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Household Blender Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household Blender Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Household Blender Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household Blender Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Household Blender Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Household Blender Market Outlook 2022

Global and United States Household Blender Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Household Blender Sales Market Report 2021