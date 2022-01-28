ADAS Sensor Market Outlook 2021: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Global ADAS Sensor Market Study

The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) architecture is built around sensors. ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) are in-vehicle systems that monitor, warn, and manage the vehicle with partial and full driver control. When the person driving the car is unable to completely concentrate on driving and needs assistance in vehicle control, it assists the driver in driving and other tasks such as parking the vehicle. Factors such as increasing demand for 5G technology for vehicle connectivity is creating profitable opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Leading ADAS Sensor Market Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Denso Corporation

Velodyne Lidar Inc

Delphi Technologies

Texas Instruments Inc

Panasonic Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Continental AG.

ON Semiconductor Corp

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of ADAS Sensor industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising demand for electric vehicles (EV) and adoption of integrated radar and camera systems for ADAS applications are driving the growth of the ADAS sensor market. The Lack of infrastructure outside of urban areas, cost considerations, and insufficient driving training may restrain the growth of the ADAS sensor market. Furthermore, widespread use of cameras and radarsare anticipated to create market opportunities for the ADAS sensor market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global ADAS Sensor Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the ADAS sensor market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of ADAS sensor market with detailed market segmentation by product type, vehicle type , and geography. The global ADAS sensor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ADAS sensor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the ADAS sensor market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ADAS sensor market is segmented on the basis of product type and vehicle type. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into temperature sensor, laser sensor, radar sensor, ultrasonic sensor, lidar sensor, pressure sensor, infrared sensor, and others. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ADAS sensor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The ADAS sensor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

