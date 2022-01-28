NewsTechnologyUncategorizedWorld

Dehumidifier Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach US$ 4,559.9 million from 2021 to 2028

Global Dehumidifier Market Study

The improving economic conditions across the world coupled with urbanization have led to increased construction in industries. There has been an increase in the construction of malls, hospitals, commercial buildings, hotels, and manufacturing facilities, which propels the demand for dehumidifiers. Technological advancements, coupled with the changes in government and organizational regulations for energy consumption, are contributing to the growth of the dehumidifier market.

Leading Dehumidifier Market Players:

  • Haier Group Corporation
  • Electrolux AB
  • LG Electronics
  • Whirlpool Corporation
  • De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.
  • General Filters, Inc.
  • Sunpentown International Inc.
  • Therma-Stor
  • Munters
  • Resideo Technologies, Inc

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Dehumidifier industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

 

Market Insights– Dehumidifier Market

Rapid Urbanization and Growing Disposable Income

The rising adoption of dehumidifiers in commercial space and residential sector, growing disposable income, and rapid urbanization are a few major factors driving the growth of the dehumidifier market across the world. Growing investments in construction activities of residential and commercial spaces in various developing countries across Asia Pacific create demand for dehumidifiers required in storage spaces where lithium batteries and other electronic equipment are stored. Considering factors such as global warming, weather conditions tend to fluctuate in many parts of the world. This is another factor contributing to the growth of the dehumidifiers market. In Europe, the demand for dehumidifiers is anticipated to grow in the coming years due to their extensive requirement in restaurants, hotels, resorts, cafeterias, food and beverage processing centers, and cold storage spaces.

Type-Based Insights

Based on type, the dehumidifier market is segmented into heat pumps, ventilating dehumidifiers, and chemical absorbent dehumidifiers. The chemical absorbent dehumidifiers segment held the largest market share in 2021.

 

Players operating in the dehumidifier market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

 

In September 2021, in the LG Styler, the drying feature doubled as a powerful dehumidifier, which prevents the build-up of molds in houses and minimizes respiratory distress indoors.

The dehumidifier market has been segmented as follows:

 

Dehumidifier Market – by Type

  • Heat Pumps
  • Ventilating Dehumidifier
  • Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifier

Dehumidifier Market – by Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

 

Major Key Points of Dehumidifier Market

  • Dehumidifier Market Overview
  • Dehumidifier Market Competition
  • Dehumidifier Market, Revenue and Price Trend
  • Dehumidifier Market Analysis by Application
  • Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dehumidifier Market
  • Market Dynamics
  • Methodology and Data Source

