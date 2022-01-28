Digital Twin Technology Market 2028 By Application, End-user and Geography | The Insight Partners

Global Digital Twin Technology Market Study

The concept of a digital twin, has become economically viable on account of latest, modern technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT). The Internet of Things (IOT) reduces the cost of deployment. Product design and manufacturing process planning are two areas where digital twin technologies are used. A few current applications, such as wind turbines and aviation engines, have adopted the digital twin concept. In addition, digital twin technology is being used in popular applications such as smart cities, diagnostics, and monitoring.

Leading Digital Twin Technology Market Players:

ANSYS, Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Dassault Systèmes SE (Dassault Group)

General Electric

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

Parametric Technology Corporation

Siemens AG

Tibco Software Inc.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Digital Twin Technology industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Digital Twin Technology Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the digital twin technology market with detailed market segmentation sensing application, end-user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital twin technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on application, the global digital twin technology market is segmented into product design and testing, smart connected products, Robotics, Industrial Assets & System Management, Customer Experience and Others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Healthcare, Supply Chain Management, Aerospace, Automotive, Retail and Others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Increasing demand for digital twins in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Predominant use of Industrial IoT for design and manufacturing

Growing adoption of digital twin in Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Potential reduction of time to market, cost efficient operation and elimination of unplanned downtimes

Restraints

Data security due to use of IoT and cloud platforms

Major Key Points of Digital Twin Technology Market

Digital Twin Technology Market Overview

Digital Twin Technology Market Competition

Digital Twin Technology Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Digital Twin Technology Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Twin Technology Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

