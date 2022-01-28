Security Analytics Market Analysis Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Future Developments to 2028

The Security Analytics Market size (volume and value) and industry chain structure published by The Insight Partners through its high-quality database which is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individual interested in the industry. Major companies with their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America).

The security analytics market is expected to grow from US$ 12,076.36 million in 2021 to US$ 34,226.73 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2021–2028.

With the advancement in IT infrastructure, the number of unethical hackers and other cyber attackers has increased substantially. The surge in cyber-attacks has been fueled by the rise of the triple extortion ransomware technique used by cyber attackers, stealing sensitive data from organizations and threatening to release it publicly unless the client does not fulfill the desired requirement. Cyber attackers are also targeting organizations’ customers, vendors, or business partners in the same way. For instance, according to Check Points mid-year security report 2021, organizations have experienced a 29% increase in the number of cyber-attacks globally with the dramatic rise in ransomware attacks.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Security Analytics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected most businesses globally. The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients compelled governments to put a bar on the transportation of humans and goods due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns.

The imposition of lockdowns has resulted in the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

The rising cases of COVID-19 have influenced industries to promote remote working environments and follow work from home policy. Following such standard protective measures has resulted in growth in the usage of third-party networks, digital platforms, and personal computing devices. The use of such network connectivity solutions increases the risks of cyberattacks and other malware. Furthermore, the surge in digital traffic presented an opportunity to numerous online frauds, phishing attacks, denial of inventory, and ransomware attacks. Due to the increased risk of cybercrimes, enterprises look for advanced analytics-based security solutions to detect and manage any abnormal behavior in the networks. Thus, with the growing remote working facility, the need for security analytics solutions is also increasing.

Key Players

The report discusses the key players in the market who have provided a huge contribution in the growth of the Security Analytics Market and dominate the market share. The report also provides information on the market revenue of the key players. The report provides insights into the strategies used by the key players in order to gain a strong base in the Security Analytics Market.

The major players covered in Security Analytics Markets:

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Splunk, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

Rapid7

RSA Security LLC

Growth in Adoption of Advanced Technologies Boost the Demand for Security Analytics Market

The surge in telecomputing has potentially increased the use of vulnerable devices and services, including virtual private networks (VPN), posing a threat to any organization. With the rising use of the Internet, the demand for telecomputing is also increasing in businesses. For instance, in 2021 it has been observed that there were 4.66 billion Internet users present globally (59% of the global population), of which 92.6% (4.32 billion) accessed the internet through mobile devices. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses have to follow the government norms of remote working. Thus, the number of virtual private networks (VPNs) increased to facilitate data sharing and connecting all devices together.

