Growth of Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market 2021 Rising Trend, Demand Opportunity and Detailed Outlook to 2028

The Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market size (volume and value) and industry chain structure published by The Insight Partners through its high-quality database which is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individual interested in the industry. Major companies with their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America).

The ad fraud detection tools market is expected to grow from US$ 252.92 million in 2021 to US$ 762.89 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2021 to 2028.

With the growing number of internet users, the demand for digital advertising is increasing due to several digital platforms for advertisement. Digital advertising is now more sophisticated, personalized, and relevant. Consumers spend more time online than ever before, and digital advertising offers an ideal way to reach multi-device and multi-channel consumers. Marketers are also able to target consumers with laser-focused precision as never before. Brands are no longer limited to just demographics and firmographics but can target the exact audience most likely to purchase based on thousands of lifestyle, personality, behaviors, and purchase intent segmentation variables. Mobile is the main driver of growth in digital advertisement nowadays, accounting for over 70% of digital and more than one-quarter of total media outlays, according to the V12 website data. Furthermore, Americans spend over 10 hours a day on screens, and about five of those hours are spent on their smartphones.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market

In 2020, with the COVID-19 outbreak scenario, the national lockdown of each and every country has increased the market span of digital technologies. More number of people are now using one or many digital platforms for several reasons, such as work from home (WFH), online transactions via their banks’ digital apps, or via mobile/digital money wallets. And with this, advertising frauds are also increasing through just a single click. It had led to various revenue losses for the company. For instance, data from matchseries.com shows that global losses from ad fraud in 2020 reached a total of US$ 35 billion, while a Campaign Asia report published in December 2020, found that ad fraud is stealing 20% of the world’s online ad spending. These figures help illustrate the extent of the problem that ad fraud creates for businesses, and the vast array of different ad platforms and options that are available to firms means the level of wastage can vary considerably. It is not only SMEs that fall victim to such significant amounts of fraudulent traffic, many of the world’s biggest companies are also being affected. Therefore, ad fraud detection tools were also been adopted by more businesses. Thus, the global ad fraud detection tools market had positive growth in 2020.

Key Players

The report discusses the key players in the market who have provided a huge contribution in the growth of the Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market and dominate the market share.

The major players covered in Ad Fraud Detection Tools Markets:

AppsFlyer Ltd.

Adjust GmbH

Branch Metrics, Inc.

FraudScore

Interceptd (App Samurai Inc.)

Machine Advertising Limited

Perform[cb], LLC

Scalarr Inc.

Singular Labs, Inc.

TrafficGuard Pty Ltd

ADEX (Samoukale Enterprises Limited)

Increase in Use of AI and ML to Boost Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market During Forecast Period

The usage of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) helps tackle the latest kinds of ad frauds due to self-learning capabilities. AI-powered fraud detection system follows a ML algorithm that helps the system learn from suspicious activities (clicks, ad placements) and builds layers of protection. This type of system not only improves and adapts itself to tackle the latest kinds of ad frauds, but it can also recognize patterns in a much more extensive set of data points than traditional systems. On average, an AI (ML)-based fraud detection system can analyze more than 80 dimensions at a time and can detect even the most sophisticated ad frauds, such as the Methbot ad fraud.

