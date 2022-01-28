Global Data Center Cooling Market: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview and Forecast 2028

The Data Center Cooling Market size (volume and value) and industry chain structure published by The Insight Partners through its high-quality database which is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individual interested in the industry. Major companies with their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America).

The data center cooling market is expected to grow from US$ 10,271.0 million in 2021 to US$ 25,552.2 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2028.

With the exponential increase in the internet consumption, the development of high-end software & application systems and the increase in the number of interconnected devices in public & private network steers an ever-increasing volume of data. The need to store and process this large volume of data has encouraged the companies to adopt advanced storage and processing solutions thus driving the data center. With the rising adoption, data center cooling market has increasingly become a crucial aspect of the modern economy, from the servers that operate in SMEs to the organization data center that support large business corporations and the plantations that run cloud computing services that are hosted by the technology giants including Amazon, Facebook, Google and others. In the wake of globally snowballing digital economy and a data center industry, which is challenged continually with staying ahead of customers’ IT roadmaps, different end-users have emerged to distinguish themselves with varying data center requirements.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Center Cooling Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting every business globally since December 2019. The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients compelled governments to put a bar on transportation of humans and goods. The manufacturing sector witnessed severe losses due to temporary factory shutdowns and low production volumes, which hindered the growth of electronics & semiconductor, automotive, and retail sectors. Additionally, the social or physical distancing measures imposed by governments have put limitations on the operations of logistics and other service providers. This disruption has resulted in the decline the cooling type of data center cooling solution across all regions.

Key Players

The report discusses the key players in the market who have provided a huge contribution in the growth of the Data Center Cooling Market and dominate the market share. The report also provides information on the market revenue of the key players. The report provides insights into the strategies used by the key players in order to gain a strong base in the Data Center Cooling Market.

The major players covered in Data Center Cooling Markets:

Asetek, Inc

Fujitsu Limited

Hitachi, Ltd

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG

Schneider Electric SE

STULZ GMBH

Trane Technologies plc

Vertiv Group Corporation

Black Box Corporation

Carrier Global Corporation

Aspen Systems, LLC

Increase in data traffic leading to increase in the demand for effective cooling solutions

Rising penetration of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services has resulted in the upsurge of demand for data storage worldwide. This is due to increasing demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, such as online contents including movies, apps, videos and social media. This has resulted in cloud-based companies to deploy more IT space in their data centers. Several industries are exploring the cloud offerings and discovering the benefits of data center services to support their needs related to cloud. These developments are directly affecting the increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and data needs of the companies, thereby resulting in the increasing demand for data center cooling solutions to avoid overheating of the data centers.

