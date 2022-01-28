Smart Clothing Market Emerging Growth Rate by Global Size, Industry Share & Forecast 2028

Global Smart Clothing Market – Scope of the Report

Smart clothes are designed and manufactured with the integration of smart technologies to offer different functionalities to them. The growing use of smart clothing and increasing investments in the same across the healthcare, military, sports, and defense industries can influence market growth over the coming years. Rising number of sport injuries, coupled with increased investments in the military and defense industries, would boost demand these products. High preference for body activity monitoring via sensors can further stimulate the market growth.

Growing consumer awareness about fitness is likely to fuel market growth. Further, shifting athletes’ preference toward smart clothing to prevent possible injuries and boost their performance may spur market growth during the forecast period.

Fast turnaround time, low operating cost, and easily accessible service points increase the adoption of smart textiles. Further, demand for smart clothing is expanding at an impressive pace due to the mounting demand for mining and oil &gas exploration activities. The smart clothing market, by type, is segmented into passive, active, and ultra-smart. Smart clothing enables better communication with other devices, analyze and sense the stimuli, and protect the wearer from environmental hazards.

Competitive Landscape: Smart Clothing Market: AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.,Carre Technologies Inc. (Hexoskin),CUTECIRCUIT,Google LLC,Jabil Inc.,Myontec Ltd,Sensoria Inc.,Siren Care, Inc.,Under Armour, Inc.,WEARABLE X

The report analyzes factors affecting Smart Clothing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart Clothing market in these regions.

