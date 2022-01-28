Motorized Quadricycle Market 2022 | Global Industry Revenue, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans and Forecast Research Report 2029

Motorized Quadricycle Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Automotive Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global motorized quadricycle market is set to gain momentum from the increasing investment of OEMs in research and development activities. They are striving to enhance the passenger’s safety by launching environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles. Tesla, for instance, introduced a new feature named Navigate on Autopilot in 2018. It enables the car to navigate, accelerate, change lanes, or decelerate on its own. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled “Motorized Quadricycle Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size is projected to grow from USD 901.5 million in 2021 to USD 1,869.6 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period. It stood at USD 839.1 million in 2020.

A List of Prominent Motorized Quadricycle Companies Profiled in the Report:

Renault

Ingersoll Rand

Yogomo

Textron

Italcar Industrial S.r.l.

Polaris Inc.

Yamaha Golf-Car Company

Bajaj Auto

Regional Insights

Rising Initiatives by EU to Introduce Compact Vehicles will Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, Europe earned USD 568.5 million in 2020 in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of initiatives taken by the European Union (EU) to encourage the adoption of compact and environment-friendly vehicles. It would help in reducing traffic congestion on streets. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is dominated by China as the country’s government has propelled the usage of these quadricycles to reduce traffic and environmental problems. People in this country are rapidly adopting L6e and L7e vehicles. The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Motorized Quadricycle Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Need to Reduce a Vehicle’s Weight will Augment Growth

Numerous manufacturers worldwide are nowadays trying to develop lightweight motorized quadricycles for reducing emissions and enhancing performance of the vehicle. OEMs are also investing in technologies that will be able to reduce the weight of vehicles. The European Regulation Act, for instance, declared that the weight of these quadricycles should not exceed 750 kg. However, as per Euro NCAP, these vehicles couldn’t provide the required passenger safety even at a speed of 50kmph. It may hamper the motorized quadricycle market growth in the near future.

Segmentation

By Type

Light Quadricycle (L6e)

Heavy Quadricycle (L7e)

By Application Type

Commercial

Household

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine

Electric

By End-Use

Golf

Leisure

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

By Type

By Application

By Propulsion Type

By End-Use

By Country

Europe

By Type

By Application

By Propulsion Type

By End-Use

By Country

Asia-Pacific

ByType

By Application

By Propulsion Type

By End-Use

By Country

Rest of the World (Type; Application; Propulsion Type; End-Use, and Country)

Electric Vehicle HVAC Market Size worth USD 2,144.4 Million value by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 15.6%

